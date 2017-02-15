Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 15, 2017: Russia, leaks, the media is terrible, Israel

President Donald Trump sent of a tweetstorm Wednesday morning, objecting to a New York Times report that members of his campaign had been in repeated contact with Russian officials before he was elected.
The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017
This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017
Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017
Thank you to Eli Lake of The Bloomberg View - "The NSA & FBI...should not interfere in our politics...and is" Very serious situation for USA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017
Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017
The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017
Trump reiterated his now-familiar arguments that any news story critical of him or his administration is “fake news,” and that everyone should be more concerned about the leaks coming out of the government rather than the substance of the leaked information. Throughout Trump’s less-than-four-week-old administration, there have been a host of leaks out of the White House and other branches of government.
The president also hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House Wednesday. During a press conference, Trump walked back American support for a two-state solution to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, defying decades of American policy on the matter. He also told Netanyahu he’d like to less less Israeli settlement building.
Looking forward as well Prime Minister @netanyahu. https://t.co/2M2zrPEbNO— President Trump (@POTUS) February 15, 2017
Photos: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu & Mrs Sara Netanyahu welcomed at the @WhiteHouse by @POTUS Donald Trump & @FLOTUS Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/oTXt45ERdc— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 15, 2017
Trump tweeted a link to a Bloomberg article quoting insurance company Aetana’s CEO saying Obamacare was in a “death spiral.” The president has advocated for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, but Republicans have struggled to present a plan that would not impact coverage for the 20 million who gained insurance under the law.
Aetna CEO: Obamacare in 'Death Spiral' #RepealAndReplace https://t.co/dmHL7xIEQv— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017
Trump also held listening session with Retail Industry Leaders Association CEOs.
Great listening session with CEO's of the Retail Industry Leaders Association this morning! pic.twitter.com/sy6xJcWfcF— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017
