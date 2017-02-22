White House says Melania isn’t in business. So why are her companies still active?

2:04 United Way surpasses its 2016 goal with more than $7 million raised Pause

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

2:07 Tour offers look into the Columbus Government Center

1:02 Local company helps control coyote population

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:03 Partnership with Atlanta Falcons helps local students get fit

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

25:42 Sunday Interview with Maj. Gen. H.R. McMaster

0:56 McMaster: "In the army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man."