Mattis balances a jittery world and an impulsive boss while crafting a plan for ISIS

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013 Pause

1:41 Coroner gives details in one-vehicle accident that killed two children

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts?

1:58 High school students join the Valley Interfaith Promise bed races

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

1:02 Local company helps control coyote population

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

3:29 College, high school football coaches reflect on MCA of Georgia's clinic

25:42 Sunday Interview with Maj. Gen. H.R. McMaster