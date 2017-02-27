Casino gambling bill appears dead in Georgia General Assembly

With a month remaining in the Georgia General Assembly session, proposed casino gaming legislation appeared dead Monday when it could clear the first step of the process.
A bill sponsored by state Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, did not get a second hearing in front of the Senate Regulated Industries Committee. The bill will likely stay where it is in the process until next year, when it could be put to a committee vote.
Columbus state Rep. Calvin Smyre, D, was surprised that the bill stalled in committee and did not get to the Senate floor for a vote.
“I knew this was going to be an uphill battle,” Smyre said. “But I never thought it would not get out of the Senate committee.”
Though there are 16 legislative days remaining in the 40-day session, Friday, the 28th day, is the deadline for a bill to pass one chamber and be in the other for consideration.
The casino legislation has drawn keen interest in Columbus.
In November, Columbus Council weighed in on the matter when it approved a resolution in support of legislation that would put casino gambling up for a statewide vote in Georgia. That resolution was requested by Columbus entrepreneur Robert Wright Jr., who told the Ledger-Enquirer that he wanted to bring a $200 million resort casino to south Columbus if the state legalizes gambling.
Sen. Ed Harbison, D-Columbus, was a co-sponsor of the legislation proposed by Beach. There was a similar bill in the Georgia House and Smyre was a co-sponsor of that.
“I guess we will bring it back next session,” Harbison said on Monday.
But that creates its own set of issues, Harbison said. The 2018 General Assembly session will end a couple of months before the May election when all of the senators and representatives will be on the ballot.
“The time to pass this type of bill is the year before an election cycle, not the year of an election,” Harbison said. “It will be a tough row to hoe in an election year. That, from my perspective, is a much steeper hill to climb.”
Senate Bill 79, which would create two resort-style casinos in Georgia, had a committee hearing on Feb. 9,. but no vote was taken. The legislation was scheduled for a second hearing last Thursday in front of the Regulated Industries Committee, but that meeting was canceled. At the time, Beach said he would work over the weekend to secure the votes and get the bill back in front of the committee on Monday. That did not happen.
For casino gambling to become a reality in Georgia, it would have to pass the General Assembly, then be signed into law by Gov. Nathan Deal. Then it would have to be passed in a statewide referendum. If it clears all those hurdles, it would still have pass in the local jurisdictions that are awarded a casino license.
Another caveat was added to the bill last week to garner support from rural lawmakers, Beach said. In addition to HOPE and need-based higher education funding being generated by casino gambling, there is $84 million annually for rural health care and rural trauma care and about $15 million for rural broadband technology, Beach said. The broadband piece has been added since the initial committee meeting.
Beach told AJC.com that was he was discouraged by the latest development. He said he would begin work speaking across the state to gain additional support for the casino legislation.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
