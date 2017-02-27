Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 27, 2017: Repeal and replace, polls and healthcare CEOs

President Donald Trump started out the week with considerably less Twitter action than usual during the first five weeks of his administration.
The official @POTUS account tweeted a photo of Trump addressing governors from around the country who were in Washington for a meeting of the National Governors Association.
#Obamacare has failed. We are going to #RepealAndReplace! pic.twitter.com/4jusbJ9qLc— President Trump (@POTUS) February 27, 2017
“We’re going to repeal and replace Obamacare, and get states the flexibility that they need to make the end result really, really good for them,” Trump said, warning of those getting cold feet over changes to the law. “People hate it, but now they see that the end is coming, and they're saying, oh, maybe we love it. There’s nothing to love. It’s a disaster, folks, okay? So you have to remember that.”
Trump then held a listening session with CEOs of health insurance companies, during which he spoke again about the importance of repealing and replacing Obamacare. Executives from UnitedHealth Group, Aetna, Cigna, Humana and Kaiser Permanente were among those gathered.
Great meeting with CEOs of leading U.S. health insurance companies who provide great healthcare to the American people. pic.twitter.com/s2NMVMvQq3— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2017
“The new plan will be a great plan for the patients, for the people, and hopefully for the companies. It’s going to be a very competitive plan,” Trump said. “And costs will come down and I think the health care will go up very, very substantially. I think people are going to like it a lot.”
The president also tweeted the link to a poll released by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal, highlighting the fact that the Republican Party had higher favorability ratings than the Democratic Party. According to the poll, 35 percent of respondents said they view the GOP positively, while 30 percent said they have a favorable view of the Democratic Party.
GOP now viewed more favorably than Dems, in Trump era (per NBC/WSJ poll) via @HotlineJosh:https://t.co/Soebxtg2Zd— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2017
The same poll found that only 44 percent of people approved of Trump’s job so far, a historic low after only his first month in office. Forty-eight percent disapproved of his tenure and 32 percent said his actions so far prove he is not fit to serve in the White House.
