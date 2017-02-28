Columbus legislator willing to pay blogger’s way into race if he will run for office

A Columbus state legislator has taken to social media to call out a local blogger who is also one of his constituents, and in the process has invited the man to run against him next year.
Republican Rep. John Pezold has challenged political agitator Hal Kirven in a Facebook exchange that has been ongoing for several days.
Pezold has even said that he would contribute the maximum amount allowed by law to Kirven’s campaign just to get him into the race. In Georgia, the individual limit for a primary race is $2,600.
Kirven posted the following on Pezold’s page in response to a photo Pezold posted of him speaking from the Georgia House well.
“It must be nice to be a RINO (Republican in Name Only) in North Columbus ... no Democrat is going to challenge you because you are already one of them, ... Smile John Pezold ... You know ... the only time we hear from John Pezold is when he’s trying to raise our taxes or out to protect his family’s hotel businesses.”
Pezold responded with a challenge: “Hal, I’ve already told you I would max out to your campaign. Throw your name in the hat.”
Kirven then said if Pezold would run as a Democrat, he would be there.
“So you’re committing to me that you’ll run if I’m not on the GOP ballot?” Pezold posted.
To which Kirven responded: “John Pezold — you come out of the closet run as Democrat, and I will run in the Republican primary.”
Reached Tuesday morning in Atlanta before the General Assembly went into session, Pezold said he has grown tired of Kirven’s constant attacks over the nearly five years he has been in the House and decided to respond in a public forum.
“He’s all bark and no bite,” Pezold said. “He hides behind a keyboard and just writes — and he doesn’t write very well. When it comes time to be a grown-up and actually discuss something like a grown-up, all you hear from him is crickets.”
In the Facebook post that started the war of words, Pezold was poking fun at himself.
“I don’t often go to the well to speak against legislation, but apparently when I do I look like a psychopath,” he wrote to accompany the photo of him on the House floor.
Kirven, who ran unsuccessfully for Columbus mayor in 1990 when Frank Martin was elected, could not be reached for comment.
At times, the exchange became personal. Kirven went after Pezold and Democratic state Sen. Ed Harbison.
“I think you and Ed Harbison took the same course in Political Wussiness ... he said the same thing you did after voting yes as to whether people should vote on casino issue,” Kirven posted.
“Takes one to know one Hal. You’re the chihuahua that barks at people as long as the gate is closed,” Pezold posted.
Kirven has been highly critical of Pezold, who owns several local McDonald’s franchises, for his stance on the recently defeated measure to thaw the city’s decades-old property tax freeze. Kirven has a daily blog in which he distributes via email.
Pezold won his third term last year without opposition. He was elected in 2012 when he defeated Republican incumbent Kip Smith.
“You know, when I didn’t like what my legislator was doing, I ran against him — and I won,” Pezold said. “I will gladly pay his qualifying fee to get him in the race.”
Pezold represents House District 133, which includes parts of Muscogee, Harris and Troup counties.
Pezold offered the following advice to Kirven and others who like to complain about the job lawmakers are doing.
“If you are not happy with the job your legislator is doing, then do something about it,” he said. “I would say that to Hal Kirven or anyone else who is a constant critic. Competition breeds accountability, and that is good in government.”
