It looks like Georgia casino gambling bill might not be dead after all

It appears the Georgia House of Representatives will try and do what the state Senate couldn’t, get a bill that would allow casino gambling in the state out of committee and onto the floor for a vote.
The effort by the House comes five days after the Senate sponsor of the legislation said it was dead for the 2017 session and he was looking to revive it next year.
The House version of the bill, sponsored by Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah, is set to get a hearing at noon Friday in front of the Regulated Industries Committee.
“We have been given the green light to try and get it out of committee,” said Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, and one of the bill’s co-sponsors.
If the legislation is to pass this session, Friday, the 28th day of the session, is the day that critical movement must begin. If a bill has not passed either House or the Senate on the 28th legislative day — known in the Capitol as Crossover Day — it can not get to a vote in the other chamber before the end of the session.
If the gambling legislation gets out of the House committee today, it would then have to be debated and voted on by the full House before the end of the day, which could stretch well into the evening.
When the session started in January, similar bills that would pave the way for casino gambling were introduced in the Senate and House. A bill sponsored by state Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, did not get a second hearing in front of the Senate Regulated Industries Committee earlier this week and that appeared to kill the legislation. The House bill had showed no movement in the first two months of the session, which is scheduled to end March 30.
Smyre has been on of the critical proponents of the legislation, pushing to ensure whatever passes allows for Columbus to be one of the cities under consideration for a Las Vegas-style casino gambling facility.
But on Monday, even Smyre thought it was a lost cause this year.
“I knew this was going to be an uphill battle,” the Democrat said at the time. “But I never thought it would not get out of the Senate committee.”
Even if it gets out of the House, it will have to go back to the Senate for a committee hearing and approval by the full body.
