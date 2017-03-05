Phenix City Council plans different location for next meeting

The City Council of Phenix City will conduct its next regularly scheduled meeting in a new location.
According to the city’s website, the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on March 21 at the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center located at 3746 Moon Lake Drive.
The location has been changed to allow more members of the community an opportunity to participate. The meeting is open to the public.
No other council meetings are currently scheduled for this location.
Members of the council will meet with members of the Historic Preservation Commission Monday at 2 p.m. in the third floor conference room of the municipal building located at 601 12th Street. The purpose of the meeting is to review historic preservation maps.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments