Joe Barton is hosting two town halls, in really small towns

6:05 John Pezold on Government Transparency Pause

3:37 John Pezold on Partisan Politics and Limited Government

0:34 Rep. John Pezold talks about the 2017 Georgia General Assembly

2:07 Hal Kirven discusses closing of Columbus Square Mall

1:04 Northside High School teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award.

3:22 Angi Idel discusses the death penalty and her late son David Heath Jackson

0:49 A sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Taj Express'

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:42 Touching the future through good teaching