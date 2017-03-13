NRA makes $1 million ad buy to push Gorsuch Supreme Court nomination

1:34 Looking Back: A trip through Cut Bait at high flow Pause

1:36 Need a prom dress? Watch this!

2:48 Get a sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Voices of Angels' from Celtic Woman

3:26 Peter Pan flies high at Calvary Christian School

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

10:36 Rare glimpse inside the historic Callaway log home

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:43 Little kids and big kids have colorful fun at Color Me Rad