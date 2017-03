A mayoral candidate tweeted an image of a pooping dog. Here’s why he’s apologizing.

2:44 Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain Pause

0:32 Finding Miss Ruby

1:17 Warming shelter opens as temperatures plunge

1:10 Salt Life is coming to downtown Columbus

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

5:44 Attorney discusses viewing video of incident that allegedly led to leg amputation

3:16 AKA sorority representatives share plans for Liberty District property