Obamacare replacement bill passes House Budget Committee by one vote

The much-criticized Obamacare replacement bill passed the House Budget Committee on Thursday with one vote to spare, as three conservative Republicans broke ranks to vote against Paul Ryan’s healthcare proposal.
Reps. Mark Sanford of South Carolina, Dave Brat of Virginia and Gary Palmer of Alabama voted against the legislation. Combined with unified Democratic opposition, the bill was reported favorably by a vote of 19-17.
“This is the conservative healthcare vision that we’ve been talking about for years,” Budget Committee chairman Diane Black of Tennessee said before the vote. “To my Republican colleagues who have doubts today, don’t cut off discussion.”
The bill now heads to the House Rules Committee and GOP leadership aims to have a vote on the House floor by March 23.
The House Budget Committee is typically one of the least important Congressional bodies on Capitol Hill, few big laws are crafted there and its members are frequently barred from issuing amendments to important pieces of legislation.
But on Thursday a group of 22 Republicans, some of them out of step with the party’s leadership, came one vote short of offering Paul Ryan and House leadership a stunning political defeat.
Sanford, Brat and Palmer are members of the Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative lawmakers who have voiced strong concerns that the current bill does not fully repeal Obamacare. Sanford called the bill a “watered down” proposal last week.
