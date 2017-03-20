Trump campaign is subject of a U.S. counterintelligence investigation

The United States is actively investigating any possible links between the Russian government and the election campaign of President Donald Trump, the director of the FBI said during a congressional hearing Monday.
It was the first official confirmation that security agencies are probing what is now called “Russia’s active measures” in the 2016 presidential campaign, including a look at possible ties to the Trump campaign. FBI Director James Comey said he was authorized to make the announcement because “of the exceptional circumstances” surrounding the campaign. He framed it as an active counterintelligence investigation “that includes investigating the nature of any links between any individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”
Comey also said that neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice had “any information to support” Trump’s tweets alleging that President Barack Obama had ordered Trump Tower wiretapped during the campaign.
Adm. Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, later said that he had “seen nothing from the NSA side that we engaged in any such activity.”
The revelations came Monday during a rare public hearing on an intelligence matter. The House Intelligence Committee held the first of what has been two announced hearings for testimony from top U.S. intelligence officials to address the issue.
Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the panel’s top Democrat, noted in the days leading to the hearing, and in their opening comments, that the investigation was bipartisan. Still, the questions asked of the two intelligence officials by members of the two political parties made it clear that they had different priorities.
Several Republicans focused on crimes involving the leaking of classified materials. Democrats focused on the material that was in those leaks.
Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., who gained national fame for his role in the leading the Benghazi Committee investigation, raised the idea of espionage charges against reporters who’d written stories revealing that Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had been recorded talking to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Comey responded that he had no knowledge of criminal charges being brought against journalists.
Gowdy pointedly refused to mention Flynn by name, who was asked to resign after the news reports revealed that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Kislyak. Gowdy noted that federal laws prohibit intelligence agencies from releasing the names of Americans whose conversations with foreign officials are captured accidentally.
Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., asked a series of questions that Comey and Rogers said they could not answer, before she made three points about Flynn: He had lied about his contact with Kislyak, he lied about taking money from Russia and Turkey, and he didn’t disclose in a timely fashion that he was working for a foreign power.
Matthew Schofield: 202-383-6066, @mattschodcnews
Comments