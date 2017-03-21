Big Labor signals an easy confirmation for Acosta as labor secretary

Democratic senators and their allies in organized labor appear poised to give President Donald Trump’s second choice to head the Labor Department a pass, reserving their energy for other fights with a Republican-led Congress.

While Alexander Acosta will certainly face grilling over a plea deal he approved as U.S. attorney for a billionaire in a child sex case, Democrats are signaling a relatively easy confirmation hearing Wednesday – especially compared with what was in store for Trump's first nominee, California fast food executive Andy Puzder.

“He’s definitely a step forward in terms of his qualifications for the job by comparison with Puzder,” Lynn Rhinehart, general counsel for the AFL-CIO in Washington, told McClatchy. "We recognize that. But in terms of a formal endorsement, we need to wait for the hearing and hear about how he’s going to protect workers’ rights, health and safety.

Other unions went further, saying they support Acosta. The unions include the International Association of Firefighters, the International Union of Operating Engineers, and the Laborers' International Union of North America.

Those endorsements carry weight with some of the Senate Democrats who will participate in the confirmation hearing.