Trump calls Ryan and asks him to pull health care bill ahead of uncertain floor vote

President Donald Trump Friday afternoon called House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and asked him to pull the health care bill minutes ahead of a scheduled floor vote. This is the second day in a row an expected House vote did not take place due to lack of Republican support from their own party for the Obamacare replacement.
Despite a prior ultimatum Trump, who demanded Thursday evening the House vote on the bill on Friday, Republicans canceled a vote scheduled for 3:30 p.m. as it became clear the party didn’t have enough votes to pass it. Ryan is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. regarding the health care bill.
The bill faced opposition both from moderate Republicans, who said their constituents would be harmed because the American Health Care Act wouldn’t cover as many people as Obamacare, and from the House Freedom Caucus, because the bill didn’t bring premiums down enough. Despite last minute concessions to the Freedom Caucus and a Friday afternoon trip from Ryan to the White House, no agreement was reached.
After a vote originally scheduled for Thursday was postponed because the bill did not have enough support and after attempts from the White House to negotiate with the Freedom Caucus, the administration said Trump wanted a vote Friday. If the repeal and replace — which Republicans have been vowing to do for seven years — failed, the president said he was prepared to leave Obamacare in place and move on.
Vowing to dismantle the legislation was a signature campaign promise of Trump and congressional Republicans in last year’s election. Democrats unilaterally opposed the Republican attempt to roll back former president Barack Obama’s signature health care law, so Ryan could only afford 22 defections from his own party.
As of Friday afternoon when the vote was canceled, it wasn’t clear if Republicans would try to hold a vote later Friday or postpone to a further date. The House bill in its current form would face an uphill battle in the Senate, were it approved.
