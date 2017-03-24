Trump predicts Obamacare will ‘collapse’, says Republicans were ‘close’ on health care

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change Pause

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

3:40 Playwright Natalia Temesgen talks about writing adapting the Eugene Bullard biography for the stage

0:31 Here's an exclusive look at Aflac's newest ad debuting on Super Bowl Sunday

0:44 Meet a member of Drumline Live

4:40 Business owners spar with anti-smoking advocates over smoking ban

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:29 Attorney says alleged gang member was not involved in 2014 armed robbery

0:48 Sheriff Tompkins swears in her first class of deputies