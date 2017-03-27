Republicans see a tax bill as the next big thing, but they’re in for a struggle

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’ Pause

1:49 Gen. Ulysses S. Grant visits the National Civil War Naval Museum

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:06 Attorney speaks on evidence against murder suspect in 5 Corner Lotto shooting

0:54 Holly Wait talks about RiverBlast

0:44 Meet a member of Drumline Live

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court