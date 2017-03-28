Politics & Government

March 28, 2017 11:28 AM

White House on lockdown due to suspicious package, Secret Service says

By Kate Irby

A suspicious package was found on the north side of the White House on Tuesday, according to the Secret Service.

The White House has been placed on lockdown.

Jacqueline Alemany, CBS White House reporter, said she thinks Secret Service is being particularly careful due to an increased amount of fence-jumpers around the White House recently.

“It seems like they're being extra cautious,” Alemany said on a CBS newscast. “We’ve been on lockdown for an unusual amount of time, upwards of an hour.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

