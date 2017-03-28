White House on lockdown due to suspicious package, Secret Service says

A suspicious package was found on the north side of the White House on Tuesday, according to the Secret Service.
The White House has been placed on lockdown.
.@SecretService investigating suspicious package near @WhiteHouse grounds. Road closures in effect.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017
USSS is investigating suspicious package; security perimeter established & members of the public & media are being moved to safe a distance— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017
Jacqueline Alemany, CBS White House reporter, said she thinks Secret Service is being particularly careful due to an increased amount of fence-jumpers around the White House recently.
“It seems like they're being extra cautious,” Alemany said on a CBS newscast. “We’ve been on lockdown for an unusual amount of time, upwards of an hour.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
