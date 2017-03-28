Seth Harp gets election board seat vacated by man accused of shooting wife

Retired Columbus attorney Seth Harp was approved by the Georgia Senate on Tuesday to serve on the State Elections Board.
Harp, a former Republican state senator who left his seat after the 2010 session, was selected to fill the term of Atlanta attorney Claude “Tex” McLver , who is facing criminal charges after fatally shooting his wife last September.
He said that Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Senate President Pro Tem David Schafer asked him to fill the term.
“It’s not like I am doing a lot right now,” Harp said.
Sen. Josh McKoon, who took Harp’s seat in the Senate, said it was a good choice.
“I am grateful that Seth Harp, who has given so much of himself in public service, is willing to serve once again in a capacity that guarantees free and fair elections in our state,” McKoon said.
Harp said he is still unsure of all of the duties of the board.
“I have been told we meet four times a year,” he said. “I am looking forward to finding out.”
After Harp left the Senate, he ran unsuccessfully for state Insurance Commissioner.
Harp has been the chairman of the Muscogee County Republican Party. Last year, Harp was active in the campaign to keep the Muscogee County property tax freeze in place. That effort was successful when voters rejected a plan to thaw the freeze over time.
Harp, who lives in Midland, will serve a two-year term.
The seat opened up in a strange manner.
McIver shot his wife in the back as the couple rode in their SUV near Piedmont Park, late on the night of Sept. 25, according to ajc.com. He was in the back seat and she in the front when his .38-caliber revolver discharged, according to reports. She died later that night at the hospital and McIver has maintained the shooting was an accident.
He was charged in December with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in Fulton County.
