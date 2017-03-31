Senators question White House on security clearances to Flynn, Trump adviser Gorka

1:11 What you should know about seasonal allergies Pause

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

0:04 Jordan High softball team selling #BrantleyStrong bracelets to help pay for 5-year-old's cancer treatment

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:40 Judge Glenda Hatchett tells why she's representing family of police shooting victim Philando Castile

2:03 Update on the Randall Keller murder and child cruelty case