2017 General Assembly session strange, frustrating for Columbus lawmakers

The 2017 General Assembly session that ended an hour or so past midnight on Friday morning left even veteran lawmakers shaking their heads at the political gamesmanship being played in Atlanta.
Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, has been there longer than anyone, just finishing his 43rd legislative session.
“For me, it was one of the toughest ones that I have been through,” Smyre said Friday after having a few hours to collect his thoughts.
Though the calendar said this was not election year, Smyre said, it had the feel of one as potential candidates and factions for governor and lieutenant governor moved into position for the 2018 elections when the state will fills voids in top executive positions.
“The dominant issue during the session was the governor and lieutenant governor races,” Smyre said. “And when politics enters the fray in that way, it is hard to get good public policy. There was a lot of gridlock.”
The last night was typical of the gridlock, said Sen. Ed Harbison, D-Columbus.
“I have been there now for more than two decades, and I have never seen a session end like that one,” Harbison said. “We were there well past midnight even though the session is supposed to end at midnight on the 40th legislative day. We were still there, and everybody was playing cat-and-mouse games.”
Sen. Josh McKoon, R-Columbus, said it was a frustrating session and a frustrating final day.
“People who have been there much longer than I have said it was the strangest 40th day,” McKoon said. “There was this lack of real action, but we were still in there. There was no frenzy. Then at the end there was very little cooperation between the two chambers.”
Rep. Debbie Buckner. D-Columbus, agreed.
“I would describe that session as tense because of the tension between the House and Senate,” Buckner said. “No matter what we sent to the other side, they would change it and tweak it.”
There were two critical issues on the legislative agenda that impacted Columbus in a big way. The General Assembly, for the second year, considered casino gambling legislation. Columbus was one of the cities vying for casino gambling should the General Assembly open the state up to Las Vegas-style gaming. That bill, despite pushes from Smyre and Harbison, never made it to a vote in either the House or the Senate.
If casino gambling was a near impossible lift this year, it may be more difficult next year when all of the Senate and House seats are on primary ballots fewer than two months after that session concludes.
“It is not likely it will pass next year, but it could,” Harbison said. “On something like that, once the big boys make up their minds it should move, it starts to move. But in an election year, it will be tough.”
Smyre agreed.
“I think the jury is still out on casinos,” he said. “I think the public is ahead of the politicians on this one. The public does not seem to have a problem with it, but the lawmakers can’t muster the political courage to do it.”
Rep. Richard Smith, R-Colmbus, said one of the issues with casinos is those who want them — and there were more than 60 lobbyists registered for gaming interest in Atlanta — can’t agree on what they want.
“It really depends on who you talk to about that issue,” Smith said. “One side wants two big casinos, another side wants more and then there is a side that thinks we should leave casinos alone and focus on the movie, television and entertainment industry, which is making a home in Georgia. These sides are going to have to mesh before something happens.”
Columbus State University did come out a winner when the General Assembly approved the $25 billion state budget for fiscal year 2018, which goes into effect on July 1 of this year.
“Based on the state constitution, all we have to do is pass a budget – and we did that in record time,” Smith said. “And when you look at it, it is a pretty good budget.”
After being written out of the budget last year in a battle between Gov. Nathan Deal and House Speaker David Ralston with Columbus Republican Sen. Josh McKoon, CSU appears to have its money this year – Deal still must sign the budget into law.
CSU is set to receive $2.5 million for two main campus construction projects – $2 million for the completion of a new $14 million lab sciences building adjacent to LeNoir Hall and $500,000 for the planning of a major renovation to Schwob Library.
With all of the funding for the LeNoir Hall construction now in hand, that project is expected to begin immediately.
Though the session might be over, the political games are just starting, and McKoon finds himself in the middle of it. Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp are planning runs for governor in the May 2018 primary. Several others, including McKoon are considering it.
McKoon, who announced in the early days of the session he would not seek re-election for the District 29 Senate seat, said he plans take the next couple of weeks to weigh his options, which also could include a run for attorney general, another office or not seeking any office.
“I am going to be doing a lot of meetings the next few weeks,” McKoon said.
