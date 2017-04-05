Bannon out, Rick Perry in as Trump reshuffles National Security Council

Rick Perry was named to the National Security Council in a memo released on Wednesday, putting the secretary of energy and longtime Texas governor into Donald Trump’s inner circle for national security decisions.
The decision was part of a larger reshuffling of the NSC announced in a notice published in the federal register that announced a new principals committee for the group.
Gone from the list was Steve Bannon, a Trump adviser and former chairman of Breitbart News, whose appointment to the NSC was controversial when it was first announced Jan. 28.
In addition to Perry, the new NSC lineup includes the director of national intelligence, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the director of the CIA and the ambassador to the United Nations. Those positions were conspicuously absent from Trump’s original Jan. 28 order.
As secretary of energy, Perry has responsibility for the nation’s nuclear weapons program and radioactive waste disposal.
Perry was confirmed as secretary of energy by the Senate on March 2.
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
