New twist in Trump-Russia probe as Congress turns focus to Michael Flynn

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Carmen Rose Pause 2:21 Snakes, gators and bigger snakes at the annual Oxbow Meadows Reptile Fest 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:36 Columbus High senior Genesis Cooper is named the 2017 Smith Scholar 2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:23 Hundreds wait in line at Chipper Jones book signing 1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason 0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Senior lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee said former national security adviser Michael Flynn may have violated the law when he took payments from groups associated with foreign governments. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during Tuesday’s press briefing that he didn’t know if Flynn broke any laws. The White House