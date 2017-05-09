U.S. Rep. Bishop to Columbus audience: AHCA ‘unacceptable’

Minutes after U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. arrived at the Columbus Public Library to sign-waving supporters thanking him for voting against a new healthcare bill, the 2nd Congressional District congressman told residents it was an easy vote Thursday after reading the bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
“It is unacceptable,” Bishop said during the 5:30 p.m. Tuesday town hall. “People all across the country are expressing themselves to let Congress know that it’s unacceptable. They do not want to lose their healthcare and don’t want to have the uncertainty before the Affordable Care Act was passed.”
During a question-and-answer session later in the event, Bishop responded to President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey, which occurred during his visit: “I think it’s most unfortunate,” he said of the firing. “I think that it’s a sad day in our Republic for that attitude. It comes from the leader of the greatest country on the face of the earth.”
A crowd of more than 100 people applauded Bishop after he expressed his views on a new healthcare plan that could leave 24 million people without healthcare in 10 years. He urged voters to get in touch with their senators before the House bill is considered in the Senate next week. Healthcare dominated a forum that also answered questions about veterans benefits, education, the firing of the FBI director and the fiscal U.S. budget.
Bishop said the American Health Care Act, or “Trumpcare,” eliminates guaranteed coverage for essential health benefits, including emergency room care, prescription drug coverage, preventative care and chronic disease management, newborn and maternity care, as well as rehabilitation services.
“I just want you to know that during the fight, we intend to do everything we can possible do to make sure that healthcare will be protected now, henceforth and forever,” he said.
Approved in 2010, the Affordable Care Act had guaranteed health insurance for 550,000 people in a district that includes 29 counties and metropolitan cites of Columbus, Macon and Albany.
Bishop said the Trump administration didn’t have enough votes to approve the bill in the House until they came back last week and added a provision for pre-existing conditions. Economists said high-risk pools that allow states to opt out of plans that divide protection on pre-existing conditions would cost more than $130 billion in the original bill. Lawmakers added $8 billion more to the provision to get the bill approved, although economists said that is just a drop in the bucket of what would be required.
The House had one vote to spare in approving the bill by the margin of 217-213. A tougher fight is expected in the Senate.
On technology, Bishop said the nation is losing all the baby-boom-era engineers and astronauts who gave the U.S. an edge in the space program because they are retiring. Colleges are producing fewer doctoral students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics or STEM. And 60 percent of those getting higher degrees are leaving the U.S. to work in their country of origin.
Bishop said a study has found that China and India are producing 10 times as many Ph.Ds as America. “Our population is one-tenth that of China and India.,” he said. “We’ve got some serious challenges.”
A veteran in the auditorium asked Bishop about the state not exempting veterans benefits from income tax. Bishop said a bill was introduced in the House when he served in the Senate. Bishop got some help with the answer from state Sen. Ed Harbison, who attended the forum.
Harbison, a Vietnam veteran who served in the Marines, said a bill has been introduced every year and would cost the state about $100 million to fund. Some have said the exemption may have to be funded incrementally to help veterans, he said.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
