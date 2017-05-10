Congressman Ferguson says it’s time to take partisan politics out of FBI

Georgia Congressman Drew Ferguson, R-West Point, said Wednesday during a visit to Columbus that it was time to take partisan politics out of the FBI.
The first-term representative from the 3rd Congressional District made the comments when asked for his reaction to President Donald Trump’s termination of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday.
“It’s a sad state when the person who is supposed to be protecting America becomes embroiled in partisan politics,” Ferguson said. “It is clear he had lost the confidence of the Democrats and he had lost the confidence and trust of the Republicans along the way. Earlier this summer, the Democrats were calling for him to be removed. Now, the Republicans are.”
Comey drew fire from the left during last year’s presidential campaign and his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. He has recently come under attack from the right for the investigation in Trump’s personal and campaign connections to Russia.
“This position needs to non-partisan,” Ferguson said. “It needs to be held by a man or woman who is of impeccable integrity and can serve every single member of our nation. I think there is an opportunity to find that man or woman right now and put our nation back in the spot it needs to be.”
The investigation into the president’s Russia connections is more about the nation’s election process, Ferguson said.
“I am not involved on those committees of jurisdiction and I have confidence that those members of those committees — both Republicans and Democrats — can do their jobs, ask the right questions and get to the right answers,” Ferguson said. “I think we are now having a national discussion about our election process, making sure it’s secure, making sure it is fair. This is not particularly about one party or another. It’s about making sure the integrity of our free elections are maintained.”
Ferguson was in Columbus to meet with representatives from the district’s public and private colleges and universities, including Columbus State University President Chris Markwood.
“He was basically asking how he could help us do our jobs better,” Markwood said. “He wanted to know about the roadblocks and barriers that keep us from doing our jobs.”
In addition to Columbus State, there were representatives from LaGrange College, University of West Georgia, Point University and Gordon State College. It was a mix of public and private institutions as they discussed the Higher Education Act reauthorization that will be before Congress later this year.
“It was a great mix and there are some common threads,” Ferguson said. “The thing that they all say is they want the flexibility to develop their programs and work with the accreditation agencies to receive accreditation, particularly through SACS (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools). They also said they want less government regulations so that they can meet the missions of their institutions.”
After the meeting with the university representatives, Ferguson also talked about his vote last week to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as Obamacare. It was about keeping a campaign promise that he repeated many times during the 2016 election, Ferguson said.
“We knew that the Affordable Care Act and the health-care system it created was not sustainable,” said Ferguson, a practicing dentist before being elected to Congress. “We are seeing that system implode. There are skyrocketing costs to individuals and small business owners. ... We could not meet our obligations under that current system. We knew we had to change; and we knew we needed to introduce competition into the market and we knew we needed to protect the most vulnerable and we knew that people with pre-existing conditions were guaranteed coverage at rates the same as those who did not have pre-existing conditions.”
The reaction in the 3rd Congressional District has been positive, Ferguson said.
“So many people in the 3rd District of Georgia simply did not think it was right for the federal government to mandate they buy a private product and at the time penalize them if they did not,” Ferguson said.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments