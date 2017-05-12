Columbus Water Works holds open house

The Columbus Water Works has come a long way from delivering water in 4-inch wooden pipes on a street corner downtown to iron pipes at more than 60,000 households.
As part of Drinking Water Week, the Water Works is holding an open house at the North Columbus Water Resource Facility. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the 5301 River Road plant.
The Water Works treats 30-35 million gallons of water daily from the Chattahoochee River and is permitted by the state to treat up to 90 million gallons.
To enter the facility, all adults must present a valid ID for security purposes.
