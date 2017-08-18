U.S. Rep. Bishop says he’s shocked consulting firm used in 2014 campaign indicted

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. said he was shocked to learn the leader of a political consulting firm he used in his 2014 campaign was indicted in a public corruption investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service.
“I was surprised and shocked,” Bishop said of Aug. 11 indictments against Cliffard Whitby, the head of Macon-based Positiventures Initiative LLC and former chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, on conspiracy to pay a bribe and launder proceeds of unlawful activity charges. As part of the probe, former Bibb superintendent Romain Dallemand pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges. The Macon Telegraph broke this story.
Bishop confirmed Thursday’s story in the Atlanta-Journal Constitution that Positiventures Initiative provided his campaign with Kimberlyn Carter, an associate, who served as his chief strategist and campaign manager for the 29-county district, which includes the cities of Albany, Columbus and Macon. Carter wasn’t named in connection with the federal investigation.
“He was a pretty savvy political person over in Middle Georgia,” Bishop told the Ledger-Enquirer of Whitby, “so we decided to avail ourselves of the local advice and counsel in that area in addition to hiring Kimberlyn Carter to be campaign manager.”
In addition to managing the campaign, Carter was responsible for delivering and installing 300 to 400 signs that appeared throughout the 2nd Congressional District, including Columbus. Made of wood, the huge 3-by-4-foot signs were placed where property owners had approved the placement.
Bishop, D-Albany, said Positiventures Initiative was paid a total of more than $95,000 for the services. One payment was roughly $61,000 and a final payment of about $34,000. He said Carter was paid a bonus of $8,500 and reimbursed for expenses for closing headquarters in Albany and Macon and storing all the campaign material in storage units.
Bishop, who won re-election by more than 18 points with 59 percent of the vote, said he would use Carter again if she were available. She wasn’t available during his 2016 campaign, he said.
“She was very competent, very skilled as campaign manager,” he said. “She was good at all things related to the campaign. She was well trained in that. ”
