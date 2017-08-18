U.S. Rep. Bishop says he’s shocked consulting firm used in 2014 campaign indicted

Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., speaks during a commemoration ceremony for the 150th anniversary of the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on Dec. 9, 2015. Bishop said he was “surprised and shocked” when informd of Aug. 11 indictments against Cliffard Whitby, the head of Macon-based Positiventures Initiative LLC and former chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, on conspiracy to pay a bribe and launder proceeds of unlawful activity charges. Andrew Harnik AP