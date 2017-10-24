New Georgia bill would prevent cities from banning, regulating short-term rentals like Airbnb

Georgia State Rep. Matt Dollar wants legislation that would prohibit local government bans on Airbnb and other short-term rental services in the state.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Dollar of Marietta, Ga., wants to make sure the prosperous businesses are not regulated out of business in Georgia.
Dollar says legislators need to define a statewide framework for how the businesses should operate, according to the AJC.
Earlier this year, he introduced legislation to do so.
That legislation was also sponsored by John Pezold of Fortson, Ga. who represents District 133.
The first reader summary of House Bill 579 says it is a bill to be entitled an act to amend Title 36 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to local government, so as to provide that local governments cannot ban or regulate short-term and vacation rentals.
Airbnb is an online lodging service similar to the online ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft. It terms itself a “hospitality service,” that enables people to lease or rent short-term lodging including that ranges from vacation rentals to hotel rooms. Airbnb does not own any of the places it rents, just as Uber does not own any of the cars. It is a broker and receives commissions from both guests and hosts in conjunction with every booking.
Airbnb touts more than 3 million lodging listings in 65,000 cities across the world.
The company lists more than 90 homes in this Chattahoochee Valley area, including some in the Historic District and Midtown.
Columbus City Councilor Skip Henderson called for an ordinance to be put in place earlier this year at a council meeting regarding short-term rentals like Airbnb.
Because there is currently no regulation, Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau President Peter Bowden said at the time, there is no mechanism for those offering short-term rentals to pay taxes or fees that other hospitality providers pay. The room tax in Columbus is 16 percent, with 8 percent of that sales tax that is distributed to the state, city and school district, while the remaining 8 percent is divided between the Convention & Visitors Bureau, Columbus Civic Center, trade center and RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
“For us, it gets back to lost revenue for the city,” Bowden said. “We want to make sure it is a level playing field. We have to be careful at the CVB because we don’t want to interfere with anyone being an entrepreneur. We need to make sure the system is working for everyone.”
According to the AJC story there was a hearing Monday on the bill and Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association Executive Director Jim Sprouse told Dollar it would be unfair if businesses such as Airbnb go unregulated.
“Often these companies are seeking to operate illegal hotels in Georgia and do not pay taxes or are subject to regulations while their profits surge,” Sprouse said.
Staff writer Chuck Williams contributed to this report.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments