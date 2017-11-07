Cruz, O’Rourke are bitter rivals — but not on NAFTA

0:57 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting Pause

1:35 Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them

2:19 Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district

1:27 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

2:40 Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

1:16 Are you sure you didn't just run that red light?

1:47 On the Table a useful conversation for Columbus Parks and Rec

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport