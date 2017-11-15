Republican pushes good policy over politics in campaign for lieutenant governor

State Rep. Geoff Duncan, a candidate in the 2018 Georgia lieutenant governor’s race, highlighted his good policy over politics campaign Tuesday during a stop in Columbus.
Duncan, R-Cumming , met with members of the Muscogee County Republican Party at the DoubleTree Hotel . He wants to bring new ideas as the state tackles education, taxes and health care.
The state lawmaker described himself as an outsider and admitted that he’s not the next candidate in the race that already has Republican David Shafer vying for the job .
The state will need bold moves to improve education, he said. “I think we can have legitimate conversations,” he said. “We are going to need to be bold in how we educate and how we truly reform taxes and how we not just talk about it. “
In health care, Duncan said he was able to play a small part in the discussion on delivering health care across the state. His idea for a rural health care tax credit was a new idea to try and solve an old problem. “I think that is what folks gravitate toward,” he said. “They want to see new ideas for old problems and not just the same old recycled talking points.”
To bring about change in the state, Duncan said there are challenges from government insiders . “The voters are ready for change,” he said. “The voters are ready to see kids education improve, voters are ready to see their taxes drop. I’m just trying to let them know I want to be a change agent. I want to come in and represent what the people want to see happen and not what the insiders want to see happen.”
Tuesday wasn’t Duncan’s first trip to Columbus. He said he loves the city because you are reminded everywhere you go about the armed services in the community and how it plays such a vital role. He said the military is woven into the fabric of the community where tremendous families are part of the military.
He said voters should elect him because he is trying to create a culture that works good policy over politics. “I’m going to continue to remind folks who I am and what I’m going to be about as we run this race,” Duncan said.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
