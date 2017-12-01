Lawmakers call on Trump to invoke "anti-Russia" law to punish Nicaraguan officials

3:54 Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun Pause

0:59 Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing

1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

1:14 The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

5:43 Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks

2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals