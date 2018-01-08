Health concerns have caused Columbus state Rep. Calvin Smyre to miss the opening session of the Georgia General Assemby for the first time in 44 years.
Politics & Government

Calvin Smyre misses opening day of General Assembly with health concerns

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

January 08, 2018 11:31 AM

The dean of the Georgia General Assembly spent Monday’s opening day of the legislative session in a Columbus hospital room and the not the state capitol in Atlanta.

Rep. Calvin Smyre, a Columbus Democrat who is starting his 44th year in the Georgia House, was admitted to Midtown Medical Center on Sunday, said longtime friend and associate Karl Douglass.

Smyre had been complaining of shortness of breath over the weekend, Douglass said. The 70-year-old lawmaker and retired bank executive called his personal physician, who recommended he go to the emergency room.

He was admitted to the hospital for more tests, Douglass said.

“There is no indication that this is life threatening in any way,” Douglass said.

When the General Assembly started Monday morning, Speaker David Ralston told the lawmakers that Smyre was having some health issues.

“I talked with him late yesterday,” Ralston said from his House podium at the opening of the session. “He is missing the first opening day in 44 years. Please keep him in your prayers, he is down in Columbus. He is a great great leader in this state and a dear friend of mine.”

Legislative correspondent Maggie Lee contributed to this report.

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

