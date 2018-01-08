US ends special immigration status for 200,000 Salvadorans

1:28 Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers Pause

1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

0:52 New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

0:19 Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia

1:22 Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

1:36 Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta