Under pressure, Trump team backs off proposal to cull foreign tech workforce

0:52 New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor Pause

0:45 Bulldogs take the field before National Championship game

1:28 Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

0:35 President Donald Trump's motorcade arrives to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam?

0:55 Highlights from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist