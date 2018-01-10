Following Florida’s lead, Gov. McMaster to ask Trump to exempt South Carolina from offshore drilling plan

More Videos 0:33 Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead Pause 0:44 President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 1:27 Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship 1:10 Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 0:50 Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Is offshore drilling good for SC? McMaster weighs in SC Gov. Henry McMaster said he is against drilling and seismic testing off the state’s shores and plans to take appropriate steps. SC Gov. Henry McMaster said he is against drilling and seismic testing off the state’s shores and plans to take appropriate steps. Mayaan Schechter mschechter@thestate.com

