Trump gives Feinstein a re-election gift

0:33 Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead Pause

0:44 President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation

0:50 Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point

1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

1:27 Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship

1:26 Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!'

2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

2:25 Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails