Immigration hardliners on DACA deal: Trump betrayed us

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress.

