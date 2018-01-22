Phenix City plans to demolish 15 structures; bidding Jan. 29

Phenix City is planning on demolishing 15 structures.
According to a notice on the city’s website, Phenix City will accept individual bids (without dumping fees) by licensed Phenix City contractors on Jan. 29. The meeting is 2 p.m. in council chambers.
Properties to be demolished are at 1233 13th Avenue, 1203 Knowles Road, 1008 4th Place South,1706 20th Avenue, 1605 22nd Street, 2306 16th Place, 1904 14th Avenue, 518 6th Street, 925 16th Court, 1119 23rd Avenue, 1300 2nd Place South, 1208 18th Avenue, 2807 9th Place, 3 Trafford Trail, and 2905 South Railroad Street.
If a contractor’s bid is greater than $10,000, a 5 percent bond or cashier’s check must accompany the bid.
Each property shall be bid individually.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
