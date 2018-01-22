McCaskill worked behind the scenes to end the shutdown. Republicans blame her anyway.

3:08 Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality Pause

0:57 Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

1:36 City councilor announces he's running for mayor

0:52 Why the freestyle kayaking championship is returning to Columbus for a second year

1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

1:38 What happens when the government shuts down?

1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

1:10 Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship