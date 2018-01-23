Trump makes it clear as he heads to Davos: America first, period

More Videos 1:52 Volunteers find few unsheltered homeless people from South Commons to downtown Pause 1:48 Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference 1:12 Father of three talks about the family's homeless situation 3:08 Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality 2:09 Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:22 Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:25 Anyone can become addicted to drugs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Davos founder hopes Trump gets better 'global perspective' from visit Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said he hopes President Donald Trump's planned visit to a gathering of world decision-makers and elites in Davos, Switzerland will "provide him even better with a global perspective." Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said he hopes President Donald Trump's planned visit to a gathering of world decision-makers and elites in Davos, Switzerland will "provide him even better with a global perspective." AP

Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said he hopes President Donald Trump's planned visit to a gathering of world decision-makers and elites in Davos, Switzerland will "provide him even better with a global perspective." AP