With Pence breaking deadlock, U.S. Senate confirms Brownback’s nomination

1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin Pause

3:08 Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

2:06 Defendant testifies in his manslaughter case

0:36 Multiple injuries reported in morning crash on Macon Road

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

2:10 Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins talks about pay disparity between local law enforcement agencies

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do