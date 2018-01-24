Trump teases conservatives with big wall, liberals with citizenship path

3:08 Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality Pause

2:06 Defendant testifies in his manslaughter case

1:56 Mayor challenges everyone to be lifters, not leaners

1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

1:33 Chick-fil-A customers arrive Tuesday before sunrise for first 100 event

2:10 Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins talks about pay disparity between local law enforcement agencies

1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman