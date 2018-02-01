Phenix City makes history with $14.4 million in reserve fund, mayor says

For the first time in its history, Phenix City ended 2017 with $14.4 million in reserve revenue to operate the city for 141 days, Mayor Eddie Lowe said Thursday in his fifth State of the City Address.
More than 65 city leaders and residents gathered in the Central Activity Center to get an update on the city’s finances, current projects, future developments and needs of the city with 38,521 people and a fiscal budget of $37.3 million. Some residents voiced concerns over crumbling housing, dangerous roads in the city and speeding on the roadways.
Lowe said many cities would die for such a reserve fund. The fund was fueled by 3 percent growth during the year, and an increase in business taxes helped the city raise $18.6 million in revenue.
“We want to raise your expectation that Phenix City is moving forward,” the mayor said. “We want to raise your expectation to push back when people are not telling the truth about positively Phenix City.”
Where the city is headed, Lowe said the city is trending in the right direction. “We have a lot to be proud of,” he said. “I just want to challenge you to raise expectations.”
To keep the city going with needed services, Lowe said the city has $60 million in debt which requires a payment of $11 million annually, but the city remains on sound footing. “For every dollar in debt we have, 59 cents is left over,” he said.
The city has been able to maintain its AA- credit rating, a stable mark from a September report from Standard & Poor’s. Lowe said the city is in a position to get a higher rating, which would save money on future projects.
The average household in the city earns about $41,000, a figure that is about $15,000 below the national average.
Since taking office, Lowe said the city has been able to leverage $718,843 in investments to get more than $3 million in grants.
In the year ahead, Lowe said the city has a sinkhole at St. Andrews, a project that could impact city finances. “All that money will come out of the reserve,” he said.
To generate jobs and commercial development, Lowe said the Villages at Crosswinds with a Renfroe’s Market is headed to the 22-acre development at Highway 431 South and Highway 165. He also pointed to similar projects like Halpern Enterprises at Highway 280 North Bypass, and the recent openings of Dairy Queen and Chicken Comers on 14th Street.
The Regional Rehabilitation Hospital added 12 beds with an investment of $32 million and jobs created with commercial developments.
Lowe said the Babe Ruth League has selected Phenix City to host the country’s top 12-year-old baseball teams at Idle Hour Sports Complex for the 2018 Cal Ripken World Series in August. It is expected to have a $1 million economic impact on the city. “This is a huge deal,” he said.
Beth Towsend, a District 1 resident, said she’s happy the city is financially sound, but she’s concerned about revitalization of housing in the city. More than 40,000 vehicles cross the bridge into the city daily, but there is no reason for people to stop. “What they see is block after block of housing in disrepair,” she said. “Houses are not up to standard, trash is in the street.”
Councilmember Steve Bailey said the city has been addressing the problem for years. The city issues citations to people to clean up abandoned cars, but some people may be 75 or 80 years old and they are not able to do things themselves. “I have the same input you do,” he said. “A lot of improvements we need to make in things of that nature. I ride the same streets you do. You are limited as to what you can do.”
