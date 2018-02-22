Guns are to blame for Columbus’ increasing murder rate, mayor says

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, who has her sights set on a U.S. Senate seat in two years, stepped into the national gun control debate Thursday when she had an opinion piece published by the Daily Beast.
Tomlinson’s words come in the wake of last week’s high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 students and faculty members dead. This is the fourth time in the last year Tomlinson has written an opinion piece for the Daily Beast. She has also had articles published on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial pages.
“I hope it raises my voice,” Tomlinson said when asked about the Daily Beast piece. “I feel like I have something important to say and I hope my observations from governing help point us toward solutions.”
The Columbus mayor is a likely challenger to Republican Sen. David Perdue when he is up for re-election in 2020. Though the mayor’s office is non-partisan, Tomlinson has said she would seek statewide office as a Democrat.
In the Daily Beast article, she takes direct aim at the National Rifle Association and the Georgia General Assembly, noting that the aftermath of the Parkland shooting has a different feel than other school shootings.
“This time is also different in that we have gun extremists blaming — sit down for this one — law enforcement,” Tomlinson wrote. “Rather than fault the ideologues or the National Rifle Association (NRA), which advocate and promote the ownership and use of high-capacity assault weapons, gun extremists blame the FBI and local law enforcement, though that law enforcement went to the Parkland assailant’s house 39 times but had no legal authority to take him into custody, to disarm him, or to require him to seek mental health treatment.”
She also is critical of Georgia lawmakers for 2012 and 2017 pro-gun legislation.
“But, in the face of this, what do our NRA-backed elected officials do despite such trends?” she wrote in the Daily Beast article. “They continue to do the NRA’s bidding. In 2012, Georgia enacted Senate Bill 350 requiring law enforcement agencies to return to the streets all unclaimed confiscated weapons. Then-Atlanta Police Chief George Turner noted that to put these weapons back on the market would be “catastrophic” to community safety.”
And the General Assembly did it again last year, Tomlinson pointed out.
“In 2017, Georgia passed House Bill 280, legalizing guns on Georgia’s public college campuses,” she wrote. “The bill allows anyone to carry loaded guns into classrooms, tailgating events, student recreation centers, and elsewhere throughout campus unless the area is expressly exempted. A student can’t smoke a cigarette in most of these places, but he can pack heat in any of them. Educators, campus police, and other police chiefs protested, but as with the ‘guns everywhere’ law, they were ignored by the elected officials that supported the bill.”
Tomlinson used Columbus crime statistics to make her point.
“... Since we invested in a one-penny sales tax to benefit public safety several years ago, our crime rate has fallen 39 percent,” Tomlinson wrote. “But our murder rate has gone up: Our annual murder average is 21, but we had 35 in 2017, 34 of which were the result of gun violence.”
Tomlinson said she is not worried about criticism related to the Columbus crime statistics and murder rate.
“The murder rate is a direct result of people having guns on their person,” the mayor said. “Guns are readily available during a dispute. Everybody having guns everywhere does make situations more volatile. It makes lapses in judgment lethal.”
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
