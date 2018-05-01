Fighting crime and reducing waste are top issues at mayoral candidates forum at CSU

Fighting crime, balancing the city budget and improving recycling were among top issues at a mayoral candidates forum Tuesday at Columbus State University
Supporters gathered in University Hall to hear pitches from Danny Arencibia, Zeph Baker, former school board member Beth Harris, former Councilor Berry “Skip” Henderson, Charlie Roberts and Winfred Shipman. Sponsored by WRBL and PMB Broadcasting with CSU as a partner, the forum gave candidates a chance to answer questions for voters just three weeks before the May 22 election.
After 2017 ended with 35 homicides, the candidates were asked how the next mayor of Columbus would deal with a violent trend that hasn’t been seen since 1980.
Henderson said the city wants to have a full complement of police on the streets to fill positions. He also supports police building relationships to head off some of the violent acts.
“It is a societal issue,” he said. “Provide some structure and opportunities for our young people.”
With a large percentage of the homicides related to gangs, Roberts said police need to bring back the Gang Task Force. Police are looking for 15 gangs in city. Crime would be reduced if they are taken off the streets.
“We’ve got to educate, educate , educate,” said Shipman. He also support STEM or Science, Technology , Engineering and Mathematics to help children succeed.
Taking a look at the city of New York, Arencibia said police use intelligent policing to reduce crime. “It takes all crimes in our 36 beats and using that information data to map out where the next crimes are more likely to take place,” he said. “That is what we want. We do need updated policeman.”
As mayor, Baker said he would seek to cover all vacancies in all law enforcement agencies , including Muscogee Marshal’s Office, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department. The city needs 85 more officers on the streets and 90 percent of violent crimes are committed by gang members, the Gangster Disciples and Ghostface Gangsters, he said.
To reduce crime, Harris said the city has to fix its spirit first. “We start with education,” she said.
Recycling has increased in Columbus over the years and saved costly landfill space. Shipman and others were asked how to encourage recycling to further reduce garbage collection.
“I would ask people in neighborhoods to get out and get recycling materials and get it turned in,” he said. “I do it each and every day.”
Arencibia said it’s a mind frame for people. “It’s got to start at the top,” he said. “We’ve got to set the example at top.”
Roberts called for more “Help the Hooch” days and to make the cleanup citywide while Henderson would take a more aggressive stance on education.
