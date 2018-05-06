Columbus animal lovers pushing for second dog walk park like the one in Oxbow Meadows

A group of dog lovers is quietly pushing the city to consider a second dog park nearly five years after its first facility opened in October 2013 in the Community Support Facilities at Oxbow Meadows.
Residents are pleased with the 1.8 acre park located off South Lumpkin Road but many have turned to social media to voice concerns about the distance from parts of the city. Discussions prompted a group to pitch a proposal to Holli Browder, director of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department.
Browder said dog owners enjoy the park in South Columbus but she too has heard comments about another park in the city.
“We have been in discussion with a group about doing something else in the city and putting in another park but we have not finalized anything at this point,” Browder said. “We do have another group we are working with and we are are excited about the possibility of having another dog park in Columbus.”
The park would be similar to the one at Oxbow Meadows with two separate areas for small and large dogs.
“The park we have been discussing is Flat Rock Park which is a very busy park,” the director said. “We have been looking at the options there.”
The city is also looking at whether there is other city land that could be used for a dog park. “We are looking at all the options right now,” she said. “We haven’t made any definitive decision at this point but we are kicking around a few ideas.”
The group already has a Facebook page called Flat Rock Bark Park. They are working on an online petition to drum up support for the park.
“We are hopeful that they will come around on the new dog park in Columbus,” the organizer said of city officials. “Flat Rock is the only park we have found that would be perfect for this project.”
Funding is a big part of such a project and the city doesn’t have money for the park, Browder said. The one at Oxbow Meadows cost about $200,000.
Supporters of the dog park want to help with funding. “We would love to have another dog park just as much as they want to have one,” Browder said. “We are fortunate that we have great citizens and people are forward thinking on how to we can make that happen.”
One reason a decision hasn’t been made on a location is the city wants to be frugal in money that’s spent, whether it’s tax dollars or donated private funds.
It will take more time to determine whether the city is doing the best to serve most people and pets. The location has to be safe for people, pets and people who don’t have a pet but use the area. “We want to make sure that when you are bringing a pet into an area such as that, you have to think of the people, you have to think of people with pets and think about the pets themselves to be safe as well,” she said.
Browder said no timetable has been set. “We are certainly trying to make sure that whatever area is selected, that it serves the dog, the pet owners and those people who may not necessarily have a pet and may also be at the park,” she said.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
