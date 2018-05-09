Republicans are trying to force a vote on DACA despite leadership stonewalling

Republican members of the House in vulnerable districts began a vigorous effort Wednesday to defy GOP leaders to force a vote that could help keep Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients in the country.
The effort, which needs signatures of a majority of House members to force the vote in the chamber, would allow votes on four different versions of immigration legislation whether leadership wants it brought to the floor or not. The legislation that got a majority and highest number of votes would move forward for consideration by the Senate.
Five Republicans had signed onto the effort when it was unveiled Wednesday morning. Each represents a district with large Latino populations: Reps. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., David Valadao, R-Calif., Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla.
If all Democrats signed on to what is called a discharge petition, it would need 17 more Republicans to sign on to force a vote.
At a press conference on the issue in April, Denham insisted they had the votes necessary for a discharge petition, with 50 Republicans supporting. At the time, he did not commit to moving forward on a discharge petition, saying he hoped House leadership would see they had the support and bring the legislation to a vote themselves.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has refused to grant a floor vote on immigration legislation that includes action on DACA recipients. DACA is an Obama-era program that allows people who entered the country illegally as minors to remain, work and study in the country legally.
Two of the bills — the DREAM Act and the USA Act — have been backed by both Democrats and Republicans.
The USA Act provides a path to legal citizenship for DACA recipients while also providing more for immigration enforcement. The DREAM Act provides a path to legal citizenship without increased immigration enforcement.
A third bill, Securing America’s Future Act, has no Democratic cosponsors and includes border wall funding, significant cuts to paths to legal immigration and no pathway to permanent citizenship for DACA recipients. The fourth bill is unnamed, left up to Ryan to choose among other immigration legislation.
Comments