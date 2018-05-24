A relaxed Brownback settles into new D.C. job, far from Kansas political fray

Samuel Brownback, US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, walks to talk to members of the media, outside the prison complex in Aliaga, Izmir province, western Turkey, where jailed Andrew Craig Brunson appeared on his trial at a court inside the complex, Monday, April 16, 2018. Brunson, 50, a US evangelical pastor from North Carolina, was arrested in December 2016 for alleged links to both an outlawed Kurdish insurgent group and the network of the U.S.-based Muslim cleric who Turkey blames for masterminding a failed military coup that year. He has denied all allegations and the case that has strained ties between Turkey and the United States. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo