Low turnout leads to runoff for nominee to fill seat left vacant by Bandy’s death

In a low turnout for Tuesday’s Alabama primary, the race to fill the District 83 seat left vacant by state Rep. George Bandy’s death is headed for a runoff between two Democrats.
With all votes counted but not official in the district, which includes parts of Russell and Lee counties, Democrats Pat “Patsy” Jones was the top vote getter with 1,924, or 41.5 percent; Jeremy “Mr. Eyg” Gray was second with 1,391, or 30 percent; Ronnie Reed collected 802, or 17 percent; and John Andrew Harris was last with 520, or 11 percent of the vote. Jones and Gray will meet in a July 17 runoff for the Democratic nomination. The winner will face unopposed Republican Michael Holden in the Nov. 6 general election.
Democrat Alford M. Harden Jr. avoided a runoff in the party’s choice for Probate Court judge. Harden collected 2,505, or 54 percent of the vote, while challengers Jasponica Florence Moore took 1,844, or 40 percent and Kelbo B. “Kelbo” Smith had 257, or 6 percent. Harden faces Republican Pam Williams in the general election.
In the race for Circuit Court Clerk of Russell County, Democrat Jody Sellers was appointed to the position after the Kathy Coulter retired. Sellers collected 2,365, or 56 percent, over challenger Marcia Cade with 1,876, or 44 percent. Sellers faces opposition in the general election.
For Democrats in Russell County, Walt Maddox was the top vote getter for Alabama governor with 1,102, or 29 percent. He was followed by Sue Bell Cobb with 1,018, or 27 percent; Christopher A. Countryman took 244, or 6 percent; James C. Fields Jr. had 956, or 25 percent; Doug “New Blue” Smith took 239, or 6 percent; and Anthony White had 216, or 6 percent. On the Republican side, incumbent Kay Ivey took 1,204, or 77 percent, with Tommy Battle second with 227, or 15 percent. Bill Hightower had 30, or 2 percent, Scott Dawson collected 73, or 5 percent, and Michael McAllister had 20, or 1 percent.
Sheriff Heath Taylor, who faces no opposition, will be on the ballot in the general election. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. faced no opposition in the Democratic primary but faces Republican Roger Newman in the general election.
Turnout was low for the Russell County with a total of 6,230 ballots were cast from 37,053 eligible voters. The turnout accounted for only 17 percent of eligible voters.
Harden said the primary turnout was expected. “It was low in my opinion,” he said. “I don’t know if there was any interest as far as the state races. I thought my race would bring some people out but it didn’t. I’m grateful for what came out.”
