They're back! Trump's departed — sometimes disgraced — staff hit the campaign trail

FILE - In this July 21, 2017, file photo, Anthony Scaramucci, right, blows a kiss after answering questions during the press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington. For an administration that has spent 2017 throwing off headlines at a stunningly dizzying pace, the frenetic fortnight in the second half of July reached an unparalleled breakneck speed. Set amid the backdrop of a president grappling with his deepest insecurities, the West Wing’s breakdown in policy collided with its collapse in personnel and acted as a crucial inflection point for Donald Trump’s first year in office. Scaramucci stepped off the stage and aimed to usher in a new era for a White House that had been gripped with in-fighting, drowning in bad media coverage and struggling to maintain its credibility with the public while pleasing a demanding audience of one. He lasted 11 days. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo